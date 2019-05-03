× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking storms for the weekend… We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated shower could pop up this afternoon, but most will stay dry. It will be breezy again today, SW at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will continue to build in tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers and storms are expected for both Saturday and Sunday as a cold front slowly drags through the region. We will see a mix of clouds on Saturday with rain chance building through the day (10-20% in the morning, 30-40% in the afternoon/evening). A strong to severe storm is possible Saturday afternoon and/or evening. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers/storms through the day (40% in the morning, 60% in the afternoon). A strong to severe storm is possible, mainly in NC. High temperatures will slip to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Rain and clouds will clear out Sunday night to Monday morning. We will see sunshine again Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 3rd

1997 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie Co, Hertford Co, Camden Co, Currituck Co

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure that extends from South Florida to the western Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for significant development of this system while it moves northwest, and then north over the Florida peninsula and near the southeast United States coast during the next day or so. This system is forecast to merge with a frontal system later this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

