Florida alligator returned to habitat after wandering to hair salon

PORT RICHEY, Fla. – The Port Richey Police Department was forced to evict somebody scaly from a nearby hair salon.

According to the department’s Facebook page, an alligator wandered too far from his home and ended up at Hair Obsessions. There, three law enforcement officers were able to corral the gator and return him to his home.

Police said they did not interrupt any of the alligator’s normal beauty habits, as he was not due for a cut or color.

