First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in late day Saturday

Clouds will continue to increase overnight. Keeping a slight chance for a stray shower or storm. Temperatures will be mild with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Skies will be partly cloudy to start the day Saturday. If you have any outdoor plans like the wine festival, earlier will be better rather than later. Rain and storm chances will increase into the afternoon and evening as a weak front slowly moves into the area along with an area of low pressure. Overall, looking at a 40 percent chance for showers and storms, so not a complete washout. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has some of the viewing area in Virginia at a level 1 for severe weather. That means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. Better chance for shower and storms overnight into the day Sunday. Expect lows in the mid 60s.

The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday. We should get a little break from the rain Sunday morning, with more showers and storms building in during the afternoon. The severe threat shifts southward to the Albemarle. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 for severe weather, so an isolated severe storm isn’t out of the question. The biggest threat will be damaging winds. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Low pressure will continue to move offshore Sunday night and high pressure will build in for the start of the work week.

Clouds to start the day Monday with clearing skies as the day progresses. It will be much cooler, but seasonable with highs in the low 70s. Sunny and warmer with low rain chances on Tuesday. Expect highs near 80 degrees. Mostly dry Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will increase by the end of the week as a front moves in. Right now, the timing and location of the front is uncertain, so just keeping a slight 30 percent chance for both Thursday and Friday. Highs will top out in the low and mid 80s both days.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Tropical Update

An area of low pressure that extends from South Florida to the western Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for significant development of this system while it moves northwest, and then north over the Florida peninsula and near the southeast United States coast during the next day or so. This system is forecast to merge with a frontal system later this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

