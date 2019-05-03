Elizabeth City firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Every life is sacred to the members of the Elizabeth City Fire Department.

During their shift Friday, firefighters rescued four ducklings from a storm drain near a Chick-fil-A.

The department notes that its mission “is to provide the highest professional level of life and property safety through the extension of Life Safety Operations, Fire Prevention and Public Education Programs.”

All four of the “fine feathered friends” were taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center.