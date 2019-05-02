Virginia Supreme Court panel: Norfolk court doesn’t have to dismiss marijuana charges

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Supreme Court made a ruling Thursday in a case in which the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney wanted to throw out some marijuana possession cases.

According to the Richmond-Times Dispatch, the judges dismissed an appeal by prosecutors to force the circuit court to dismiss charges in two separate cases.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Greg Underwood argued he had the discretion to dismiss the charges.

Earlier this year, News 3 reported Underwood planned to stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana charges and would dismiss other pending cases.

“The Office already does not prosecute these cases; however, some come to the Office as misdemeanor appeals or when attached to felony charges or misdemeanor charges the Office handles. The Office will cease prosecuting all misdemeanor marijuana possession cases and will move to nolle prosequi or dismiss such cases that fall within our purview,” Underwood wrote in a letter sent on January 3.

Underwood also wrote that he has researched criminal justice and public safety reform, had a task force review it and also sought input from experts at Old Dominion University.