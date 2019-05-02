Portsmouth Schools on 2-hour delay Thursday due to widespread power outages in city
Mass outages in Portsmouth leave thousands without power

USS Mitscher returns to Hampton Roads from 7 1/2 month deployment

Posted 9:23 am, May 2, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – More than 300 locally-based sailors of the USS Mitscher returned home from deployment Thursday morning.

The guided-missile destroyer that’s homeport is Naval Station Norfolk has been gone since September as part of a 7 1/2 month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea and Arabian Gulf, according to the Navy.

The deployment was part of helping support the U.S. Navy’s fifth and sixth fleets.

Before September 2018, the Mitscher last deployed was in late 2014.

For more local and national military stories, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.