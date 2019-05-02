USS Mitscher returns to Hampton Roads from 7 1/2 month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – More than 300 locally-based sailors of the USS Mitscher returned home from deployment Thursday morning.

The guided-missile destroyer that’s homeport is Naval Station Norfolk has been gone since September as part of a 7 1/2 month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea and Arabian Gulf, according to the Navy.

The deployment was part of helping support the U.S. Navy’s fifth and sixth fleets.

Before September 2018, the Mitscher last deployed was in late 2014.

