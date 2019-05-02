Tips from The Women’s Business Symposium for aspiring entrepreneurs on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Author and serial entrepreneur Ti'Juana Gholson (www.tijuanagholson.com), also known as the "Business Magnet Mogul," is the host of the Women's Business Symposium. The event is designed to make tools, resources and information available to those who are interested in starting, expanding or maintaining their business.

Ti'Juana's book, "Girl, WHAT you gonna DO with your MONEY?: A Business Woman's View on Why Money Matters for Women" is available for purchase at Amazon.com.

The Women's Business Symposium is May 4th at The Main from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit WomensBusinessSymposium.Eventbrite.com.