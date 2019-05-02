× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm today, storms this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Very warm again today… Highs will return to the upper 80s today, with some locations climbing into the 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds mixing in at times. It will be breezy again today with SW winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will slip to the mid 80s on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain low tomorrow, but we are tracking a cold front that will slowly push through this weekend.

Showers and storms are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday with rain chance building through the day (10-20% in the morning, 30-40% in the afternoon/evening). A strong to severe storm is possible Saturday afternoon and/or evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers/storms through the day. High temperatures will fall from the mid 80s on Saturday to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Rain and clouds will clear out Sunday night to Monday morning. We will see sunshine again Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

