Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Storms this weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Hot and breezy for the rest of the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs near 90. Winds will be out of the SW between 10-15 mph.

Highs will slip to the mid 80s on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will remain low tomorrow, but we are tracking a cold front that will slowly push through this weekend.

Showers and storms are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday with rain chance building through the day (10-20% in the morning, 30-40% in the afternoon/evening). A strong to severe storm is possible Saturday afternoon and/or evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers/storms through the day. High temperatures will fall from the mid 80s on Saturday to the upper 70s on Sunday.

Rain and clouds will clear out Sunday night to Monday morning. We will see sunshine again Monday with highs in the mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 2nd

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure located over the northwestern Bahamas is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Little development is expected during the next couple of days as the system moves generally northwest toward the Florida Peninsula. Some slow development is possible as the disturbance turns northeast and moves over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

