Previously-convicted Newport News man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of firearm

Posted 4:38 pm, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43PM, May 2, 2019

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court documents say that 46-year-old Roosevelt Byrd was suspected of distributing narcotics in Downtown Newport News. After being approached by police officers, Byrd fled on foot and discarded a small bag that was later discovered to contain crack cocaine.

After being apprehended by officers, Byrd told them that he had recently purchased a firearm, and that he kept it in his residence. When police investigated further, they found the firearm exactly as Byrd described it.

Byrd faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on August 12. Due to his criminal history, a judge could qualify him as an armed career criminal, and he could face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

Actual sentences are typically less than the maximum penalties.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.