HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Damien Horne is in town from Nashville to perform at this year's Kroc Center Hope Dinner, which raises funds for students in need of scholarships. He joins us today to tell his story and perform one of his original songs, "Shine."

The 2019 Hope Dinner is at the Kroc Center on May 2nd and will be hosted by our own April Woodard.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center

(767) 622-KROC

KrocHamptonRoads.org