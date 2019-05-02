Norfolk Botanical Garden hosts 2019 Spring Plant Sale

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Spring Plant Sale will begin Friday and run through Sunday.

According to the Garden, this year’s plant sale theme is “Water, Water, Everywhere — Best Plants for Coastal Virginia.” The Garden is paying special attention this year to plants that can tolerate wet soils, dry soils and salty conditions.

Perennials, hydrangeas, Japanese maples, edibles and plants that attract pollinators will also be featured.

Entrance to the sale is free with Garden admission, and the sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For a full list of available plants, click here.

To learn more about the event, click here.