Nansemond River High School’s Brandon Lowe named MLB’s American League Rookie of the Month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Nansemond River High School alumnus Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays has been voted April’s American League Rookie of the Month by Major League Baseball. It’s Lowe’s first career monthly award.

He is the sixth Rays player in team history to earn Rookie of the Month honors. Outfielder Wil Myers was the last to accomplish the feat, doing so in September 2013.

Lowe batted .289 (26-for-90) with 17 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, six home runs, 17 RBI, eight walks, three stolen bases and a .567 slugging percentage in 25 games played. Among qualified AL rookies, finished his strong month first in runs scored, hits, extra-base hits (12), home runs, RBI, walks and stolen bases. His six round-trippers in April established a new Club rookie record, surpassing Steven Souza Jr.’s four homers in April 2015. Tampa Bay’s rookie record for any calendar month is Evan Longoria’s eight homers in June 2008.

Lowe is still classified as a rookie despite making his Major League debut last August. The Nansemond River High School product was drafted by the Rays in the 3rd round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Maryland.