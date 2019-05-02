Mass outages in Portsmouth leave thousands without power

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Power outages in Portsmouth are impacting around 10,000 customers in the city Thursday morning.

Dominion Energy says the outages should be fully repaired between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The reason for the outages is not known yet, but the company did say that one transmission line out is affecting 12 circuits. At the height of the outage, more than 21,000 customers were without power.

According to Hampton Roads Transit, the power outages being seen in the Oldetown Portsmouth, Downtown Portsmouth, Port Norfolk and Westhaven areas of the city may cause routers to be delayed.

Portsmouth Public Schools is acting on a 2-hour delay due to the outages, according to the district’s Twitter account.

The Naval Medical Center Portsmouth is limiting access to the base due to the outages and is asking those who may have surgeries or clinic appointments Thursday to be aware that rescheduling may occur.

Portsmouth Police is reminding drivers when lights are out at an intersection, it becomes a four-way stop. All drivers come to a complete stop, and proceed in the order they arrived at the intersection

Download the News 3 App for updates.