× First Warning Forecast: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s to end the work week

Temperatures will dip into the mid 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

A little more cloud cover to end the work week, but still very warm and mostly dry. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower.

Better chances for wet weather this weekend as the cold front slowly moves through. Keeping a 40 percent chance for showers on Saturday and a 70 percent chance on Sunday. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with most of the daylight hours remaining dry. A line of showers and storms will move in after 9PM. Expect scattered showers and storms Sunday. Giving it a 70 percent chance. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will build in to start the work week bringing clearing skies and highs in the low 70s. Warming back to the 80s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Tropical Update

A trough of low pressure located over the northwestern Bahamas is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Little development is expected during the next couple of days as the system moves generally northwest toward the Florida Peninsula. Some slow development is possible as the disturbance turns northeast and moves over the western Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.