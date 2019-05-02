Coast Guard working dog retires in Chesapeake after 8 years of service

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Senior Chief Petty Officer Tin retired from the Coast Guard Thursday, ending an eight-year-long career in the military. His retirement plans include plenty of treats, walks and tummy rubs.

The Coast Guard working dog, who served as an explosive ordnance detection canine from 2011 to 2019, was honored at a retirement ceremony held by the Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake.

During the ceremony, Tin was presented with a traditional shadowbox of memorabilia from his career.

His lead handler, Chief Petty Officer John Mitchell, said that a highlight of Tin’s career was providing security assistance for the 2016 Super Bowl. Tin also conducted explosive detection sweeps for heads of state and high-ranking delegates through his career.

Mitchell intends to adopt Tin after his retirement.