× 250-mile memorial run honoring fallen service members begins at Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 25 runners, 250 miles, honoring more than 400 fallen service members.

Virginia’s Run for the Fallen kicks off Thursday morning from Fort Story in Virginia Beach. From there, a team of 25 active duty service members in Virginia will take turns running a 250-mile route to Arlington National Cemetery.

The goal is to create a memorial trail in tribute to the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

The run includes hundreds of stops where runners will honor individuals who fought and died in the War on Terror and other efforts in the Middle East since 2000. Waiting for them will be Gold Star families and friends of the fallen service members.

Honor and Remember, a non-profit aiming to recognize fallen service members and their families, organized the three-day run. It also organizes a cross-country Run for the Fallen that came through Hampton Roads in August.

Day one of the Virginia Run for the Fallen ends in Middlesex County before picking up the next day. The run is expected to finish on Sunday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m.