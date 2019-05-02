15% off Amtrak cost for Virginians traveling in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — If you were looking for a deal, Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) is teaming up with Amtrak to make traveling in the Commonwealth cheaper for Virginians.

According to (DRPT), it is rolling out the Virginia Anytime Fare allowing Virginians to receive 15 percent off Amtrak travel within Virginia and Washington D.C.

“The Commonwealth is proud to offer the Virginia Anytime Fare to our passenger rail customers in Virginia,” said DRPT Director Jennifer Mitchell.

The promo code V552 will allow Virginians using Amtrak on any Northeast Regional train, which provides daily service from Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond and Roanoke.

“We know how much our citizens enjoy taking the train, which is why creating a discount solely for Virginians and rewarding train travel within the state is important to DRPT. This discount is for Virginia. From Virginia,” added Mitchell.

When booking at least 14 days in advance, travelers can save up to 25 percent with the Saver Fare, said DRPT.

