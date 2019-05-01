× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 90 degrees

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very warm end to the work week… Highs will return to the mid and upper 80s today, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Clouds will clear out this morning and we will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon. South winds will pick up through the day, to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

We will warm to near 90 on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

We are tracking a cold front that will slowly push through the region this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will fall to the low 80s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

Today: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 1st

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: South Central, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

