× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming to near 90 degrees

A very warm end to the work week… Wednesday will feature above average heat with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The only relief will come in the form of the southern breeze which will continue from 10-15 mph.

The hottest day of the week will be Thursday when we’ll warm to near 90 with mostly sunny skies. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Friday with increasing clouds and only a slight chance of rain.

We are tracking a cold front that will slowly push through the region this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will fall to the low 80s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.