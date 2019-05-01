Vote to name the Virginia Living Museum’s sandbar shark

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum’s Shark Zone exhibit is preparing to open — but one of its residents still needs a name.

The museum is taking votes through May 10 on what the shark’s name should be. The winning name will be announced at the shark exhibit’s opening on May 11.

The choices are:

Finley (after her pectoral and dorsal fins)

Sandy (after a sandbar)

Chessie (after the Chesapeake Bay)

Votes can be submitted through paper ballots at the museum, on Facebook or by clicking this link.

You can vote once per day.