Virginia state taxes due Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. – If you owe money to the state, your tax return and payment is due Wednesday and must be postmarked before midnight in order to avoid a late fee.

Virginia does offer an automatic six-month extension if you can’t meet the deadline– but that does *not* apply to any taxes you owe.

Virginians can submit it online, which may be a better option for some.

Officials say make sure your name and address are correct on your return.

You can file your taxes for free if you (and your spouse if filing jointly) make under $66,000. If you don’t qualify to file for free but you are a Virginia resident utilizing form 760 and related schedules, you can use Virginia Tax’s free fillable forms.