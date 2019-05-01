Virginia Beach students to get first-hand look at impacts of drunk driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Students at Tallwood High School Wednesday will get a first-hand look at the impacts of drunk driving.

The mock deadly car crash will feature their peers as victims. And while the crash isn't real, it can get pretty emotional for students.

The event is called "EVERY 15 MINUTES," And the goal is to make everything look as real as possible to really show these teenagers what can happen when you mix drinking and driving.

The scene is set up with damaged cars and students as victims of the crash. It’s bloody and it’s brutal.

Grim reaper making an appearance at @TallwoodLions this morning. He’s pulling victims of today’s mock DUI crash out of class. Thanks to @SondraWoodward for the video! https://t.co/5mdBogqQ3G @WTKR3 @vbschools pic.twitter.com/A1XgBj1Br7 — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) May 1, 2019

Local first responders even make an appearance and treat the crash as if it were real.

One student is taken away in a body bag, another leaves in an ambulance and one is even airlifted in a Nightingale helicopter.

As part of the program, students also visit emergency rooms, the courthouse, the jail and the morgue to hear from people who see what happens in the aftermath of these crashes.