Training drill could bring sirens, lights on Colley Avenue Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Sentara will conduct a training drill event to test their joint, campus-wide response to a mass casualty.

The event is on Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to noon, on the Eastern Virginia Medical Center campus.

The surrounding Colley Avenue community and anyone on the medical center campus may see or hear the activities, sirens, and lights of drill participants.

All roadways will be open during the exercise and all services will be fully operational during the training exercise.

The event organizers would like this emphasize that this is only a drill and that there is no cause for alarm.

The drill is part of ongoing efforts by medical center campus partners to collaborate effectively in the event of a large-scale emergency in our community.

