3 men arrested on several breaking and entering charges in Currituck Co.

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – Police arrested three men from Kentucky for two breaking and entering incidents that happened in Corolla on Monday, April 29.

Around noon, while deputies were in the 1100 block Austin Street taking a report of a breaking and entering that had already occurred earlier, dispatch received information of a home owner chasing two subjects who were seen coming from his residence in the 1100 block of Dunton Drive.

Deputies responded to that area which is about a block away and arrested the men after a short foot chase. Items found during the investigation linked both residential break ins to the three men charged, according to police.

20-year-old Ethan Taylor Rabanas, a white male of Kentucky, was charged with Felony Breaking and or Entering, two counts of Injury to Personal Property, and two counts of Larceny after a breaking and entering.

20-year-old Tyler Jacob Schuh, a white male of Kentucky, was charged with Felony Breaking and or Entering, two counts of Injury to Personal Property, and two counts of Larceny after a breaking and entering.

19-year-old Cameron Jeffery Becker, a white male of Kentucky, was charged with Felony Breaking and or Entering, two counts of Injury to Personal Property, and two counts of Larceny after a breaking and entering.

All 3 men are currently in the Currituck Detention Center under a $7,000 secure bond each.