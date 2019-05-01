Sailors on USS Truman instructed to ‘clap like we’re at a strip club’ for Pence arrival

US Navy sailors were instructed by the ship’s senior enlisted sailor to “clap like we’re at a strip club” for Vice President Mike Pence’s arrival aboard the USS Harry S. Truman on Tuesday.

The ship’s public information officer confirmed to CNN the comments were made prior to Pence’s arrival aboard the Truman in Norfolk, Virginia, and called the statement “inappropriate.”

“We can confirm that this statement was made by USS Harry S. Truman’s Command Master Chief to Truman’s Sailors, prior to the arrival of the Vice President,” Lt. Cmdr. Laura Stegherr said in a statement.

“This statement was inappropriate, and this issue is being addressed by Truman’s leadership,” she said.

Sailors being instructed to “clap like we’re at a strip club” when VP arrives (not kidding) https://t.co/7NquC4wNxw pic.twitter.com/gUqYtOGiuc — Brendan Ponton (@brendanponton) April 30, 2019

Pence toured the ship Tuesday and made remarks to ship officers and crew members.

The Vice President also stopped by Doumar’s, a local restaurant in Hampton Roads, for a bite to ear during his time in Norfolk.

Vice President Mike Pence also told Sailors at Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday that the USS Harry S. Truman will not be retired early

The announcement comes after the Pentagon reportedly planned to retire the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier decades early. Pence says he spoke with President Trump on Tuesday morning before heading to Norfolk. The president made the decision on the spot, he said.