Outer Banks SPCA seizes more than 80 animals from Wanchese residence

WANCHESE, N.C. – The Outer Banks SPCA seized more than 80 animals from “neglected, noxious and unsafe” conditions at a residence in Wanchese.

According to the SPCA, dogs, cats, chickens, turkeys, goats, geese, two ponies, one horse, a pig and more were taken from the residence between April 23 and April 24 after animal cruelty complaints were filed with the shelter.

The search warrant and investigation were executed by animal care staff and the Animal Control department of the Outer Banks SPCA, as well as members of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office. Dare County Social Services and the Environmental Health office were also on site.

The investigation remains open, and charges have not yet been filed. All animals removed are receiving care and treatment from the SPCA.

“Being such a small shelter, the impact of a seizure of this size has been very significant to our organization,” Outer Banks SPCA Director John Graves said.

The shelter is working to meet the needs of each of these 80-plus animals: donations can be made to the shelter by clicking here.