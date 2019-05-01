Norfolk Greek Festival to return May 16

NORFOLK, Va. – The Greek Festival, Tidewater’s oldest and largest ethnic festival, will begin Thursday, May 16 and run through Sunday, May 19.

It will feature traditional Greek cuisine, entertainment, arts and crafts and a drive-thru, as well as a delivery service within a five-mile radius of the festival via the DoorDash app.

Outdoor stands will sell all kinds of food, available for take-out or for dining in the festival’s outdoor tents.

The festival’s marketplace will sell artwork, gold and fine jewelry, and church tours, traditional dance performances and live music will be featured.

Every year, 10 percent of net proceeds from the Annunciation Norfolk Greek Festival are donated back into the local community and directly benefit local non-profit organizations, youth groups and many other charities.

Festival hours are as follows:

Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 7:00 p.m.

The festival is held annually on Granby Street at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and admission and parking are free to the public.

To learn more about the festival, visit Norfolk Greek Festival on Facebook, check out its website here or call (757) 440-0500 for general information.