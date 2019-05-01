Norfolk brewery awarded Virginia green brewery of the year

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk brewery is being recognized for its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Coelacanth Brewery, located in the Ghent section of the city, received the title of “Green Brewery of the Year” last week. The award, given by the Virginia Green Program, recognizes efforts to protect the environment and support green tourism.

In a news release, Coelacanth Brewery owner Kevin Erskine said this honor is a major accomplishment for the local brewery.

“We are excited and proud to be recognized by the State for our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and leave a better Virginia for our children,” Erskine said. “As Hampton Roads’ first certified Green Brewery, we invite other breweries to join us in our commitment to reduce the environmental impacts of producing great beer.”

Coelacanth also received the Virginia Green Travel Leader Award in 2016 and 2017.