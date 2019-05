Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Some Guy Named Tias from MOViN 107.7 (movin1077.com) shares the latest news on Taylor Swift's newest project, Madonna's upcoming performance at the Billboard Music Awards and the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

Tune in to MOViN 107.7 for your chance to win $1,000 every hour throughout the week from 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.