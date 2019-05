JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are searching for a man that is wanted for robbery and firearm charges.

20-year-old Daniel Alexander Smokes Jr. of James City County is 6’2” and weighs 178 pounds.

Smokes has outstanding warrants for three counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of brandishing a firearm and one count of assault and battery.

If you know any information that may help police, call (757)-253-1800 or email tips@jamescitycountyva.gov.