× First Warning Forecast: Flirting with the 90s on Thursday

Even warmer weather headed our way. If you liked today’s weather, we’ve got more of the same on the way. Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Conditions will remain mostly clear and dry.

Temperatures will soar well into the 80s on Thursday. Many communities will reach the 90 degree mark. Expect skies to be mostly sunny. Temperatures will dip into the mid 60s overnight with patchy fog possible.

A little more cloud cover to end the work week, but still very warm and mostly dry. Highs will warm to the mid 80s. A weak disturbance will approach from the northwest. Keeping a slight 10 percent chance for a shower.

Better chances for wet weather this weekend as the cold front slowly moves through. Keeping a 40 percent chance for showers on Saturday and a 60 percent chance on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 80s Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday.

High pressure will build in to start the work week bringing clearing skies and highs in the mid 70s. Warming back to the 80s on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.