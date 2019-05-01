Gates at Fort Eustis reopen after security issue

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Both gates of Joint Base Langley-Eustis were closed due to a security issue, but have both since reopened, JB Langley-Eustis said on Twitter.

The main gate currently has modified entry until further notice.

According to Michelle Price of Newport News Public Schools, General Stanford Elementary School, which is on base, was put on lockdown during the investigation.

The Newport News Police Department is assisting with traffic control outside of the gates.

