Virginia Zoo to host Mother’s Day Brunch

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is celebrating all moms with the second annual Mother’s Day Brunch.

Join the Zoo on May 12 for a brunch event held at the quaint Flora Point Gardens.

The event includes brunch, two drink tickets, special visits from animal ambassadors, live jazz music and admission to the Zoo.

Last year’s event sold out quickly, urging the Zoo to create a second seating this year. Families can choose from the 8:30 a.m. seating or the Noon seating.

Tickets for either option are $30 for adults and $15 for children who are Zoo members, and non-member tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children. Tickets for children under age 5 are $5.

Admission to the Zoo is included with the purchase of any ticket.

View the brunch menu and purchase tickets at this link.