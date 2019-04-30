Virginia ranked one of the worst states for nurses in recent study

Virginia ranked as one of the worst states for nurses in a study released by WalletHub, 2019’s Best & Worst States for Nurses.

The organization compared the relative attractiveness of the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key metrics in order to help new nursing graduates find the best markets for their profession.

The data set ranges from monthly average starting salary for nurses to health-care facilities per capita to nursing-job openings per capita.

The best states for nurses, according to the study, was said to be as follows:

#1 Oregon

#2 Minnesota

#3 Washington

#4 New Mexico

#5 Maine

Virginia sits at #42 on the list with D.C. being ranked last.

To read more about the methodology, research, and other information regarding this study, click here.