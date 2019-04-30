Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Hampton Roads

Posted 4:47 am, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00AM, April 30, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Hampton Roads on Tuesday to speak and visit with Sailors of the USS Harry S. Truman.

Vice President Mike Pence said the US will honor a refugee agreement forged by the Obama administration and previously called a “dumb deal” by President Donald Trump

Pence will take a tour and deliver remarks to ship’s officers and crew members, plus will participate in a roundtable discussion with local business leaders to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pence, the former Governor of Indiana, has been to Hampton Roads on multiple occasions in the past, including a campaign stop for former congressman Scott Taylor.

Karen Pence, the Second Lady of the United State, was in Hampton Roads less than a week ago to speak at a Naval Station Norfolk event honoring military families.

For more local and national political coverage impacting the region, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.