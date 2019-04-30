Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Hampton Roads on Tuesday to speak and visit with Sailors of the USS Harry S. Truman.

Pence will take a tour and deliver remarks to ship’s officers and crew members, plus will participate in a roundtable discussion with local business leaders to discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pence, the former Governor of Indiana, has been to Hampton Roads on multiple occasions in the past, including a campaign stop for former congressman Scott Taylor.

Karen Pence, the Second Lady of the United State, was in Hampton Roads less than a week ago to speak at a Naval Station Norfolk event honoring military families.

