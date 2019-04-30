Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Summer-like heat ahead
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast
Getting even hotter over the next few days… Clouds will build in later this afternoon and evening. An isolated shower/storm is possible tonight for areas near the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore.
Above average heat will continue for the rest of the week. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Wednesday a nice mix of sun and clouds. We will warm to near 90 on Thursday with sunny skies. Highs will drop back to the mid 80s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.
We are tracking a cold front that will slowly push through the region this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will fall to the low 80s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
April 30th
1924 Tornado: Amelia Co
1968 F1 Tornado: Norfolk
