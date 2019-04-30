× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Several summer-like days ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A major warm up… Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon, 25 to 30 degrees warmer than yesterday and 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect leftover clouds and a few areas of fog this morning. Clouds will clear out through the morning with sunshine through midday. Clouds will build in later this afternoon and evening. An isolated shower/storm is possible tonight for areas near the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore.

Warm air will continue for the rest of the week. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Wednesday a nice mix of sun and clouds. We will warm to near 90 on Thursday with sunny skies. Highs will drop back to the mid 80s on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

We are tracking a cold front that will slowly push through the region this weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will fall to the low 80s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday.

Today: Sun and Clouds, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 30th

1924 Tornado: Amelia Co

1968 F1 Tornado: Norfolk

