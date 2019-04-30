Tuesday marks two years since Hampton mother and daughter vanished

HAMPTON, Va. – April 30 marks the two-year anniversary since a Hampton mother and her daughter disappeared.

Keir and Chloe Johnson have not been heard from since.

The Newport News Police Department sent out a tweet Tuesday morning reminding people in the community about the disappearance and investigation, which remains active.

Full coverage: The disappearance of Keir and Chloe Johnson

Police have been actively investigating this case searching for new leads.

According to police, the two were last seen going to Buckroe Beach in Hampton.

Keir’s abandoned car was found nearly two weeks later in Newport News.

Since then – nothing.

“The only thing I will say is I want my sister back,” Teir Pettway said at a press conference last year around the one year anniversary of the disappearance. “I was born with my sister, I was created with my sister, and I want my sister with me. I want my niece back with me.”

There are two rewards being offered for information about the disappearance, totaling $35,000.

“I believe it’s someone she knows I just feel in my heart someone she knows,” Pettway explained.

As always, if you know what may have happened to Keir and Chloe take action against crime and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.