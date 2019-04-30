One person hospitalized after tractor trailer overturns in Portsmouth

Posted 5:21 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, April 30, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a tractor trailer overturned on the Martin Luther King Expressway westbound in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that was hauling sweet potatoes.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The crash shut down all westbound lanes of traffic. As of 4:30 p.m., units are still on scene.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.