One person hospitalized after tractor trailer overturns in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a tractor trailer overturned on the Martin Luther King Expressway westbound in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer that was hauling sweet potatoes.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The crash shut down all westbound lanes of traffic. As of 4:30 p.m., units are still on scene.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

