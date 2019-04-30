ODU baseball hosts Hokies at Norfolk’s Harbor Park

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – A fan favorite of the ODU Athletics year, the 2019 Commonwealth Classic presented by TowneBank is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET between Old Dominion and Virginia Tech at Harbor Park in downtown Norfolk.

Fans are encouraged to wear light blue in support of prostate cancer awareness. The first 300 fans will receive a free light blue Commonwealth Classic t-shirt. Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones will be throwing out the first pitch.

Tickets are available for purchase at YNotTix.com. Fans who are unable to attend will be able to tune in to the broadcast on ESPN 94.1, featuring commentary from Ted Alexander and Doug Ripley.

The Monarchs are looking to cap off a strong month of April in which they have won four consecutive series, including three road series. Last weekend, ODU won 2-of-3 at No. 28 Florida Atlantic.

The Old Dominion bats have come alive during the recent stretch of wins. ODU has 10+ hits in nine of the last 11 games.

Individually, Bryce Windham (.358, 2 HR, 17 RBI) leads the team in hitting and hit .583 in the FAU series. Andy Garriola (.318, 7 HR, 42 RBI) and Vinnie Pasquantino (.269, 9 HR, 42 RBI) have combined for 41 RBIs in the last 14 games.

Jason Hartline (0-1, 4.50 ERA) is expected to make his third straight midweek start.

This will be the fifth all-time Commonwealth Classic. Last year’s game was rained out.

COMMONWEALTH CLASSIC HISTORY

2018: Cancelled due to rain

2017: Virginia Tech 8, #25 Old Dominion

2016: #20 Virginia 8, Old Dominion 4

2015: Old Dominion 3, #23 Virginia 1

2014: Old Dominion 8, #1 Virginia 1

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH

The Hokies were swept at No. 22 Miami last weekend, but boast an RPI of No. 45 due to a schedule that has featured 15 games against ranked opponents. VT has a staff ERA of 3.87, while Luke Horanski (.281, 9 HR, 36 RBI) and Kerry Carpenter (.270, 8 HR, 41 RBI) lead the offense. Series History: VT leads the all-time series, 59-17.