Norfolk community mourns softball coach’s sudden death

NORFOLK, Va. – If you or someone you know has played softball in Norfolk over the past few years, chances are you’ve crossed paths with Rodney Waterfield.

Waterfield has coached at the high school level, little league level and everywhere in between.

The Ocean View Little League posted to their Facebook that, “Rodney always put his players first and his influence can be seen from current players all the [way] up through some of my adult coaches and I am sure softball coaches within the surrounding leagues as well.”

Waterfield’s son, Michael told News 3 that his Dad was very well known in the community and loved by nearly everybody.

To honor is life and memory, the family is holding a vigil at Granby High School tonight at 8 p.m.