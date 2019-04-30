Newport News man charged with shooting at moving car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va – Police have arrested a Newport News man for shooting at a moving vehicle Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 18th Street and Ivy Avenue. A sheriff’s deputy was in that area when he heard gunshots. The deputy turned the corner and observed a man, later identified as 21- year- old Trashon Lamont Williams to the ground.

Williams told authorities that someone inside an SUV was shooting at him, so he shot back in self-defense.

Authorities later located the car unoccupied, with multiple bullet holes.

Williams was arrested and charged with maliciously shooting at a car, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, among other charges.