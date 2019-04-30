Newport News man charged with shooting at moving car

Posted 12:05 pm, April 30, 2019, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va –  Police have arrested a Newport News man for shooting at a moving vehicle Monday afternoon.

Trashon Lamont Williams

The shooting happened near 18th Street and Ivy Avenue. A sheriff’s deputy was in that area when he heard gunshots.  The deputy turned the corner and observed a man, later identified as 21- year- old Trashon Lamont Williams to the ground.

Williams told authorities that someone inside an SUV was shooting at him, so he shot back in self-defense.

Authorities later located the car unoccupied, with multiple bullet holes.

Williams was arrested and charged with maliciously shooting at a car, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, among other charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.