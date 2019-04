CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Multiple people have been shot on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus Tuesday.

Fox 8 says that three people were shot and the shooter is currently in custody.

Niner Alerts, which is the official account of the UNC’s Office of Emergency Management stated that campus was on lockdown.

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

The account also stated that the shots were reported near ‘kennedy’ and to seek a safe area immediately.

NOW: we’re on campus police telling students to freeze and out hands up. Police then ran towards the woods with guns drawn. pic.twitter.com/tVrbIXyvdO — Drew Bollea (@Drew_WCCB) April 30, 2019