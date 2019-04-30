Man sentenced to 15 years for abducting, assaulting girlfriend in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for charges involving the abduction and assault of his girlfriend.

19-year-old Christopher Gerald Skorets of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty and was sentenced for charges of Sodomy, Abduction, Strangulation, Assault and two counts of Battery Family Member, and False ID to Law Enforcement.

The evidence stated that on October 6, 2018, a Virginia Beach police officer saw Christopher Skorets and a woman, later identified as his girlfriend, walking along railroad tracks on Baker Road in Virginia Beach.

Skorets did a double take and gave an odd look to the officer, who noticed that the woman had a hoodie on her head even though it was warm outside. The officer asked if they needed help, and observed that the woman had a large black eye.

Skorets provided a false name to the officer. When the officer learned the correct name, he learned that Skorets had outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania for charges including aggravated assault against the woman.

The vicitim told police that Skorets had been physically and sexually abusive to her since they started living in Virginia Beach on October 1, 2018.

In addition to the black eye, the woman had bruises on her arms and legs, a cut on her forehead and a cut on her finger, scratches on the back of her neck, and the hair on her head was shaved off.

She also told police that Skorets had prevented her from escaping him. When interviewed by police, Skorets admitted to a number of the offenses.