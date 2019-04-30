× Man gets robbed at Oceanfront during online meet up date

Virginia Beach, Va. – Virginia Beach Police called to a city parking garage back on April 5th for a resort of a robbery.

A young man said he had been communicating with who he thought was a young woman through an online dating app.

Court records state the two communicated for about a month.

They decided to meet up in person at the 9th Street parking garage at around 10 a.m.

But the victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said the female got into his car then two males wearing masks pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and money.

The victim said he handed over the money and called 911.

Police said they tracked down the suspects who were staying at the Days Inn about two blocks away.

Police said a female juvenile was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

They said a male juvenile was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony and wearing a mask in public.

The victim said this has traumatized him and he warns others about who they meet up with online.