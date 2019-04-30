Hampton Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton arrested 24-year-old Davon Rashad Lewis in connection with a shooting that happened in the 900 block of West Pembroke Avenue on April 16.

Officials say Lewis has been charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm, one count of Discharging a Firearm in City Limits and one count of Concealed Weapon.

Investigation revealed that the man was standing outside the business when a dark-colored vehicle approached and its occupant or occupants began firing towards the victim.

The suspect vehicle fled north on LaSalle Avenue before officers arrived.