Hampton Police arrest drive-by shooting suspect

Posted 11:39 am, April 30, 2019, by

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton arrested 24-year-old Davon Rashad Lewis in connection with a shooting that happened in the 900 block of West Pembroke Avenue on April 16.

Davon Rashad Lewis

Officials say Lewis has been charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, one count of Reckless Handling of a Firearm, one count of Discharging a Firearm in City Limits and one count of Concealed Weapon.

Investigation revealed that the man was standing outside the business when a dark-colored vehicle approached and its occupant or occupants began firing towards the victim.

The suspect vehicle fled north on LaSalle Avenue before officers arrived.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.