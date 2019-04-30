Guns, drugs & money seized in Newport News

Posted 2:54 pm, April 30, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police seized guns, drugs, and money on Monday from the 4500 block of Rochester Court.

Police say that around 8:40 p.m., a concerned citizen called emergency communications in reference to a domestic assault outside of a residence and a strong smell of marijuana coming from the residence.

When officers arrived on scene they didn’t find any evidence of an assault but did smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence which lead to an investigation.

The investigation lead to the seizure of a large amount of marijuana, two guns, a digital scale, a ledger, and money.

26-year-old Dreshaun Pruden was arrested and charged with drug distribution, PWI marijuana, firearm displayed while selling schedule one and schedule two drugs, obstruction of justice: w/o threats and force.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.