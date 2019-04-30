Gladys Knight, “The Empress of Soul,” to perform in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – One of music’s most memorable singers will perform in Hampton Roads this summer!

Gladys Knight, will hit the stage at Union Bank and Trust on Saturday, August 17. The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston will open for the singer.

The show starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.

A 50-year veteran of the music industry, Knight, also a seven-time Grammy Award winner has topped the charts in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary.

Ticket sales started Friday, April 26 at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, and online. A very limited number of Orchestra One reserved seats are $125. Reserved seats range between $49.75 to $89.75 and General admission Lawn tickets are $34.75. There’s a $3 Gold Circle III and Lawn discount with military ID.

Knight is inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame and the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. She’s a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in the annual BET ceremony.

Knight has recorded nearly 40 albums, including four solo albums: “Good Woman,” “Just for You,” the inspirational “Many Different Roads,” and “At Last.” She has recorded hit duet songs with Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Dionne Warwick.