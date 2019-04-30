Fireworks, food and fun at the Chesapeake Jubilee Festival

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – If you are young or young at heart, the Chesapeake Jubilee kicking off in May has got you covered.

What started as a birthday celebration for the City of Chesapeake is now the family friendly Chesapeake Jubilee.

The event kicks off Thursday, May 16 with the Kiwanis Shrimp Fest, and carnival rides, followed by three days of food, fun, music and fireworks.

All events take place at Chesapeake City Park, at 900 City Park Drive off Greenbrier Parkway.

Rides only open from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Hours of operation are from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, and from Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Admission is $3, and free for children under 3, on-site parking is $10.

